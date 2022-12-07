RUSSIAN STRIKES INJURE 3 CIVILIANS IN UKRAINES ZAPORIZHZHYA

At least three civilians were injured and houses were severely damaged Wednesday in Russian attacks on Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said the attack carried out by the Russian forces on the villages of Kuprianovka and Novotavrichivskoye in Zaporizhzhya region.

Tatiana Zakharchenko, head of Kuprianovka, told Anadolu Agency that the attack took place at midnight.

Zakharchenko said 11 houses in the village were completely destroyed or damaged in the attack.