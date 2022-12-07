Russia 'ready' to provide platform for meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

Russia is ready to provide a platform for a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov promised "all necessary assistance" to host a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Asked if such a meeting may happen at an informal pre-New Year summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Saint Petersburg, Peskov said there are plans to host such a gathering.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are CIS members.

Commenting on the new U.S. military budget, Peskov said it has an "unprecedented confrontational nature" in relation to Russia and is "fraught with quite serious and long-term" destabilization on the European continent.

As for the price cap on Russian energy resources, Peskov said the analysis of the situation in this area continues.

"After the final decision is made, it will be documented," he said.

According to Western countries, the cap of $60 per barrel is aimed at limiting Russia's ability to finance its war on Ukraine that started in February.