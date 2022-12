Italy arrests former German army officer in connection to far-right plot

Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 64-year-old former German army officer connected to the far-right group suspected of preparing a violent overthrow of the state in Germany, a statement said.

Police said the man was arrested in a hotel in the central city of Perugia, where "material related to the subversive activity" of the organisation was found.

The statement said procedures to extradite the suspect have begun.