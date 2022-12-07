Berlin defends Ukrainian attacks inside Russia

Germany on Wednesday defended Ukrainian military attacks inside Russia, highlighting Kyiv's right to self-defense.

"Of course, we also took note of the different reports about the destruction of Russian air bases. For more than nine months, Russia has been at war with Ukraine, and Ukraine has a statutory right to self-defense stemming from Article 51 of the UN Charter and Ukraine is not obliged to limit its defense efforts to its own territory," said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit at a routine weekly press briefing.

Germany has been a staunch ally of Ukraine in its war with Russia, committing €1.20 billion ($1.16 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

The military aid includes weapons and equipment as well as financial aid with military purpose. In terms of absolute spending, Germany ranks ahead of France but behind both the United Kingdom and Poland.

Both the scope and quantity of Germany's military support for Ukraine have expanded since the beginning of the war in late February.

Berlin started by providing basic equipment, such as helmets, and it is now delivering heavy weapons including rocket launchers, self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft guns, armored personnel vehicles and air defense system.