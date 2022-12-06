Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark got package with blood, says foreign minister

Continuing a string of gruesome incidents, Ukraine's Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark has received a package filled with blood, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed on Tuesday.

Similar packages have been received at various Ukrainian embassies across Europe in recent days. The packages included eyes from pigs and cows, but Kuleba did not say whether Copenhagen received the same kind of package, coming as Russia's war on Ukraine is coming up on its 10th month.

Police officials in Copenhagen told the Danish media that it had not yet received any official complaint of the incident from the Embassy.

Ukrainian embassies across the Europe have lately received bloody package and false letter bombs. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for sending the packages.

"To all those who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies, I say please relax, don't waste your time and money for postage. You'll achieve nothing," Kuleba told US news channel CNN.

"I feel tempted to say, to name Russia straight away, because first of all you have to answer the question, who benefits?

"Maybe this terror response is the Russian answer to the diplomatic horror that we created for Russia on the international arena, and this is how they try to fight back while they are losing the real diplomatic battles one after another."

Embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, and Italy are among those that received the blood-filled packages, while the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid got a letter bomb that caused minor injuries to security staff. As many as six letter bombs in total were received at the Spanish embassy.