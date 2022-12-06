Ukraine shot down more than 60 Russian missiles: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's air defenses shot down more than 60 of the 70 missiles fired by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday.

In a video message posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that Russian forces carried out missile attacks against his country again.

"A report on the day. The main result -- 70 Russian missiles were launched, most of them were shot down. Kalibr, Kh-101, etc," he said.

Noting that he was "grateful to our partners" for the air defense systems that Ukraine is currently using," Zelenskyy said: "But unfortunately, we still cannot ensure complete security to our sky -- there were several hits."

"Unfortunately, there are victims. As of this time, there are four people killed by Russian strikes today," he added.

The Ukrainian president also said that power cuts were ongoing in his country due to Russian attacks and noted that there were emergency power cuts in many regions, including the capital Kyiv.