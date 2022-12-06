Saudi Hajj minister to visit Türkiye on Dec. 11

 Contact Us
Published December 06,2022
Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah will start his official visit to Türkiye on Dec. 11, according to Saudi authorities on Tuesday.

Al-Rabiah will hold talks with Turkish government officials during his three-day visit to discuss a number of issues of common interest, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement.

The visit will be the first by the Saudi minister since taking his office.

According to the statement, Al-Rabiah's talks in Türkiye will take up the services and facilities recently provided by the Saudi authorities to Muslim pilgrims.