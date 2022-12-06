Russia, Ukraine confirm additional exchange of prisoners

Russia and Ukraine confirmed Tuesday that they exchanged an additional set of war prisoners.

"Another successful POWs (prisoners of war) swap. Symbolically, it took place on Armed Forces Day. 60 people are coming home. Among them are army servicemen, the National and Border Guards," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, wrote on Twitter.

He said 34 soldiers were among those who fought in Mariupol, which is under the control of Russian forces, and wounded soldiers will receive treatment in Ukraine.

"We keep working to get all our people back," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 60 Russian soldiers were released as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

The soldiers will be transported to Moscow and medical and psychological support will be provided.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 war prisoners Sept. 21, including senior Ukrainian commanders, as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic efforts conducted with the leaders of the two countries.