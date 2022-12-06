MAGNITUDE 6.2 QUAKE RATTLES INDONESIAS BALI, JAVA ISLANDS - GEOPHYSICS AGENCY

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's Bali and Java islands on Tuesday, the country's geophysics agency said.

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), and 305 kilometres southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.