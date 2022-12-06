Germany and India must tackle cliamte change together, says Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to work with India to advance the fight against climate change, the diplomat said on Tuesday.



The climate crisis was the "biggest threat for this century for everybody in the world," Baerbock told a forum in the New Delhi on Germany's priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.



"No army can protect us from this is the climate crisis. So we can only fight this together."



On Thursday, India took over as chair of the G20, a group that comprises most of the world's largest economies.



The motto of the presidency is: "One Earth, One Family, One Future."



India's motto reflected "that we we can face this future together only if we stand united as a family," Baerbock said.



As the second most populous country in the world after China, India is the fourth largest producer of carbon dioxide.



The country is increasingly reliant on renewable energy for growth - but also on coal. Currently, most of India's energy still comes from coal. India aims to become carbon neutral by 2070.



During her first official trip to India, the German foreign minister is to place environmental concerns and a rules-based international order at the centre of talks with political leaders.



Later Tuesday she plans to visit the village of Khori, outside New Dehli, to meet with the head of a non-governmental organization that deals with microfinance, sustainable energy, reforestation and the empowerment of women in society.



Baerbock is also expected to visit a farm irrigated with solar-powered pumps.



