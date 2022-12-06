China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier

China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 27,847 new local cases, of which 4,988 were symptomatic and 22,859 were asymptomatic, down from 29,724 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 5, mainland China had confirmed 345,529 cases with symptoms.

Overall cases have dropped as cities across the country ease restrictions and COVID testing requirements.

China's capital Beijing reported 1,163 symptomatic and 3,503 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1,021 symptomatic and 2,731 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 41 symptomatic and 536 asymptomatic cases, compared with 41 symptomatic and 524 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 1,109 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,262 asymptomatic cases, compared with 753 symptomatic and 3,663 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 460 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,708 asymptomatic cases, compared with 247 symptomatic and 4,575 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.







































