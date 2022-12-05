Winter not a test, but draws Ukraine closer to victory, says Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president has said it is worth perceiving the winter not as a test, but as a process that brings Ukraine closer to victory.

"The fourth day of this winter is coming to an end. A winter, which will obviously be difficult. But still, it is worth perceiving this winter not as a test, but as time -- time that brings us closer to the main thing -- to victory. Each of these 90 winter days," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address late Sunday.

Russia intends to use the winter against Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, noting that his nation has a moral advantage against Moscow.

"Russia still has missiles and an advantage in artillery, yes, but we have something that the occupier does not have and will not have. We defend our home, and that gives us the strongest motivation possible. We fight for freedom, and that always multiplies any force. We defend the truth, and this unites the whole world around Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to help each other "more than ever and care for each other even more," adding: "To get through the winter, we have to be even more resilient and even more united than ever."

He also said the key task of the Ukrainian state and its people is "to do everything to support our defense forces, to strengthen our defense forces, and to find everything necessary for our defense forces in the world."

"To carry out this task -- to carry it out successfully -- we must always support each other, precisely for this. And I thank everyone who helps strengthen Ukraine and who after this winter will definitely be able to say that the approach of our victory is also his or her personal result, a personal achievement," he concluded.