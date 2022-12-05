Ukrainian President Zelensky: 'We are protecting our home'

Looking ahead to the coming cold season, President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the Ukrainian people's perseverance and resilience in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.



"The enemy very much hopes to use winter against us: to make winter cold and hardship part of his terror," Zelensky said in his daily video message on Sunday evening. "We must do everything we can to survive this winter, no matter how harsh it is." Enduring this winter, he said, meant enduring everything.



Russia does have an advantage in missiles and artillery, the Ukrainian president said. "But we have something the occupier does not have and will not have: We are protecting our home, and that gives us the greatest possible motivation," Zelensky stressed.



The Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom and defending the truth, he said. "To survive the winter, we must be more resilient and united than ever," Zelensky said in an appeal to Ukrainians.



Support from the Russian public for the war in Ukraine "is falling significantly," Britain's Defence Ministry said in its daily bulletin on the conflict earlier on Sunday, citing recent polling in Russia.



"With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin," it said.



The British ministry pointed to a report by an independent Russian media outlet which claimed access to data collected by Russia's Federal Protective Service for internal use.



"The data indicated 55% of Russians favour peace talks with Ukraine, with only 25% claiming to support continuing the conflict," the ministry said, without identifying the Russian media outlet.



At the start of the war, around 80% of Russians had supported what the Kremlin terms a "special military operation," the ministry said.



The British Defence Ministry has published information sourced from the country's intelligence services since the war began at the end of February with the aim of countering Russian reports and of boosting backing for Ukraine in the West.



Moscow accuses London of a campaign of disinformation.