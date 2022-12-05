Türkiye, Cuba discuss economic relations

Top Turkish diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and President of the Cuban parliament Esteban Lazo met on Monday in the capital Ankara to discuss ties.

"Discussed economic relations & parliamentary cooperation with Esteban Lazo, President of @AsambleaCuba," Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Late November, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez paid a three-day visit to Türkiye for talks on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952.