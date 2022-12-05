Türkiye, Cuba discuss economic relations

 Contact Us
Published December 05,2022
Top Turkish diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and President of the Cuban parliament Esteban Lazo met on Monday in the capital Ankara to discuss ties.

"Discussed economic relations & parliamentary cooperation with Esteban Lazo, President of @AsambleaCuba," Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Late November, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez paid a three-day visit to Türkiye for talks on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952.