Scholz confirms plans to buy US jets as European security 'guarantor'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has confirmed his government's plans to buy US F-35 fighter jets, part of a massive upgrade for the country's military.



"Germany will continue to uphold its commitment to NATO's nuclear sharing arrangements, including by purchasing dual-capable F-35 fighter jets," he wrote in an article for US magazine Foreign Affairs.



"Dual-capable" refers to planes that can carry both nuclear and non-nuclear missiles."



Germany has for decades participated in NATO's nuclear deterrent with older Tornado fighter jets.



They are stationed at Büchel airbase, in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.



The Tornados are to be replaced by the more modern F-35 stealth jets, as the government acts on what Scholz has called a "Zeitenwende" (turning point in history) in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.



But the expensive new jets are apparently causing budgetary concerns among lawmakers.



The Bild am Sonntag tabloid reported this weekend that the Defence Ministry was warning of considerable risks in the deal, including possible time delays and cost overruns.



In the Foreign Affairs article, Scholz refers to the "global Zeitenwende" as "an epochal tectonic shift."



"Germans are intent on becoming the guarantor of European security that our allies expect us to be," Scholz writes.



