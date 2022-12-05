Kremlin: Russia does not recognize Western oil price cap

The Kremlin's has reiterated its rejection of the price cap on Russian oil introduced by Western countries: "We will not recognize any caps," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax news agency.



Moscow was preparing countermeasures, he added. Peskov called the punitive measure adopted by the EU, which has also been joined by the Group of Seven (G7) leading world powers, and Australia, a "step towards destabilizing international energy markets."



He also stressed that Russia could nevertheless continue to finance its war against Ukraine.



Since Monday, a regulation has been in place to force Russia to sell oil for a maximum of $60 dollars per barrel (159 litres) to buyers in other states. The cap will be up to $9.50 below the most recent market price for Russian crude oil.



Since Monday, crude oil from Russia may only be imported into the EU in exceptional cases.

