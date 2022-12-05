Ex-French president Sarkozy fights prison sentence in appeal trial

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, 67, appeared in court again on Monday, in an appeal against a guilty verdict from March 2021 for bribery and undue influence.



The sentence at the time was three years in prison, two of them suspended.



At the start of his trial before the appeals court, Sarkozy protested his innocence: "Where is the evidence? There is no evidence. I am defending my pride here."



The conservative politician was head of state between 2007 and 2012.According to the court, Sarkozy attempted in 2014 to secure confidential information from prosecutor Gilbert Azibert regarding a different case via his lawyer, Thierry Herzog. Azibert would in return receive presidential support in applying for a post in Monaco.



All three were found guilty, receiving similar sentences, with the court describing their crimes as serious, as they had been committed by a former head of state. Sarkozy's actions had jeopardized the independence of the judiciary, the prosecution argued.



The sentence was the most severe handed down to a former president in the history of the Fifth Republic, which was founded in 1958.



Herzog and Azibert were also convicted in the first instance and are now also on trial again. The appeal is scheduled to last until December 16.



The accusations are based on wiretapped telephone conversations between the politician and his lawyer. There was a dispute about the legality of this wiretapping.



Investigators found out that Sarkozy and Herzog used mobile phones for confidential conversations, which the ex-president had acquired under a pseudonym.



On Monday, an outraged Sarkozy argued that the communication between lawyer and client had been confidential and the wiretapping illegal. A total of 3,500 of his telephone calls had been intercepted.The appeal is unlikely to be the end of Sarkozy's legal difficulties.



In September 2021, another court sentenced Sarkozy to one year for illegal campaign funding. He had exceeded permissible spending levels during his failed 2012 re-election campaign by at least €20 million ($21 million), it found.



Sarkozy's party was found to have concealed the payments through a system of false accounts, The court found that, while Sarkozy had not devised the system, he had ignored warnings and continued to campaign. He has appealed this sentence as well.



