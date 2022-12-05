Deaths, injuries reported after blasts at Russian airfields

At least three people are dead, with multiple injuries reported, after blasts at two military airfields in western Russia on Monday.



"An unidentified drone attacked an airfield in the Saratov region," according to a report by Baza. Two people were taken to hospital and there were reports of damage to two aeroplanes.



At about the same time, a petrol lorry blew up on a runway in the region of Ryazan, south of Moscow. Three people died and five were injured.



No information was available about what caused the blast in Ryazan. There were reports of one aeroplane being damaged.



The plane reportedly damaged in Saratov was reportedly a T-95 strategic bomber, the kind Russia using for rocket attacks on Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure.



It's not clear which, if any, other party is responsible for Monday's blasts.



