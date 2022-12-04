Ukraine imposes emergency blackouts in capital Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Ukraine's private energy company imposed blackouts on Sunday in the capital Kyiv, as well as the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions amid Russian strikes.

"Stabilization schedules are not in effect yet. We are doing everything we can to return to the outage schedules that were in place before the last massive attack on power infrastructure as soon as possible," DTEK said in a statement on Telegram.

The emergency blackout comes as Russian strikes were reported by Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions on Nov. 24.

Furthermore, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company Energoatom announced that all power units in the country's four nuclear power plants had automatically disconnected due to a decrease in frequency.

A nationwide air raid alert was also sounded, although no warnings were reported in the Crimea region, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Air raid alerts are sounded in the country on an almost daily basis due to possible missile and drone strikes, which have targeted the country's civilian and energy infrastructure.