Go-karters hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Germany

Seventeen people were taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday evening, including eight children aged between 6 and 13. The symptoms included headaches and nausea.

Seventeen people were taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday evening, including eight children aged between 6 and 13. The symptoms included headaches and nausea.



The cause of the poisoning was not immediately clear, with a failure in the extraction system possibly to blame, a police spokeswoman said.



Investigations were proceeding, and the occupational health and safety office would be called in on Monday, she said.



The hall remained sealed, and its operators could not be reached on Sunday.



Carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas that is colourless, odourless and tasteless. It is produced during combustion without sufficient oxygen being present. Symptoms include dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness.







