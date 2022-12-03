News World Pakistan demands action after attack on embassy in Kabul

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded that the Taliban rulers investigate and take action against the perpetrators of the assassination attempt on the country's ambassador in Kabul.



"I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act," Sharif tweeted.



The compound of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul came under attack on Friday, targeting the head of the mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. The ambassador was unharmed but a security guard was critically injured in the attack, according to the Foreign Ministry.



Pakistan summoned the Afghan chargé d'affaires to convey Pakistan's "deep concerns and anguish over the attack in Kabul on Pakistan's head of mission," the ministry said in a statement.



The Afghan official said that "attack was perpetrated by the common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The attack has been condemned by the Afghan leadership in the strongest possible terms at the highest level," the statement added.



"He also informed that the security of the Pakistani diplomatic missions had already been beefed up and assured that the Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice," the statement said.



The attack comes days after a Pakistani delegation visited Kabul to discuss cooperation amid escalating violence in the country and mistrust over clashes at the border.



There has been a surge in deadly violence by the Pakistani Taliban after their counterparts assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021.



Pakistan has not officially recognized the Taliban government - neither has any other country in the world.



































