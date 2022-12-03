London: Russia paying high price in battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine

The Russian invasion forces in Ukraine have engaged in a disproportionately costly battle for the town of Bakhmut, according to British military experts.



The advantage of capturing the town in the Donetsk region, which has a population of about 70,000, was out of proportion to the price Moscow was paying, the daily intelligence update on the Ukraine war from the Ministry of Defence in London said on Saturday.



Much of Russia's effort and firepower since August this year has been concentrated on a sector of an entrenched front about 15 kilometres long, it said. The plan was probably to encircle the town, it said, adding that there had been small advances in the south.



Although the capture of Bakhmut would give Russia the opportunity to threaten larger urban centres such as the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, it would be of "limited operational value," the British assessment added.



"There is a realistic possibility that Bakhmut's capture has become primarily a symbolic, political objective for Russia," the update said.



Since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine at the end of February, the British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily intelligence updates on the course of the war to counter the Russian narrative. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.