Berlin recruits 40,000 workers for court-mandated local poll rerun

Berlin's state election administration has recruited around 40,000 of the 43,000 election workers needed for the court-mandated rerun of local elections, now set for February 12.



"We have almost reached this number," a spokesperson for the state election administration told dpa at the weekend. The response has been very good, the spokesperson said, but a computer glitch may mean a second round of registrations is needed to fill the number.



In mid-November, the Constitutional Court of the State of Berlin ruled that the elections for the city's parliament, the Berlin House of Representatives, and the city's district councils must be repeated because of irregularities.



In order to make working as an election worker more attractive, the corresponding tax-free expense allowance was increased from €60 to €240 ($63.24 to $252.96).



According to Berlin Interior Senator Iris Spranger, civil servants and employees of the state will receive up to three days off as compensation for their work as election workers.



The number of election workers this time is significantly higher than in the botched election of September 26, 2021, when elections for the federal-level lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, and a local referendum on the expropriation of large housing companies were held at the same time.



It has not yet been decided whether there will also be a referendum on more action on climate change in Berlin on February 12. The senator of the interior and State Election Commissioner Stephan Bröchler have spoken out against it. The Senate is expected to decide on Tuesday.



How many additional election workers would be needed in the event of a parallel vote is difficult to quantify, according to the state election administration.



"An additional vote always means an additional effort in the organization, in the processes in the polling station and in the counting," the state election administration said.

