Activists call for new protests in Iran

Activists in Iran have called for new nationwide protests, with strikes and protests to last from Monday to Wednesday, numerous messages on the internet said. Wide sections of society were urged to participate.



Calls circulated on the Telegram messaging channel to target paramilitary units on motorbikes, which have been instrumental in suppressing protests.



In previous weeks, protesters had already dumped oil on roads or set up barriers to make it difficult for the security forces to move about.



Due to massive violence by police and security forces, peaceful protests in Iran are severely restricted. Demonstrators therefore increasingly rely on organizing spontaneous gatherings to express their displeasure with the Islamic Republic. Internet blocks also make organizing difficult.



Around 470 demonstrators have already been killed since the beginning of the protests, according to human rights activists.



The anti-regime uprisings were triggered by the death of the Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in mid-September. The young woman died in police custody after she was arrested by the moral guards for violating the strict Islamic dress code for women.

