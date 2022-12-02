US sanctions 2 Haitians for drug trafficking

The US imposed sanctions Friday on two Haitian nationals for drug trafficking.

The Treasury Department designated Haitian Senator Rony Celestin and former senator Richard Lenine Herve Fourcand for their alleged involvement in international drug trafficking activities.

Canada also imposed sanctions on these two Haitian officials.

"Rony Celestin and Richard Fourcand are two more examples of corrupt Haitian politicians abusing their power to further drug trafficking activities across the region," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson in a statement.

"Treasury will continue to hold corrupt officials and malign actors accountable for the illicit drug trafficking that is destabilizing Haiti," he added.

According to OFAC, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Celestin has used his political position to orchestrate the importation of drugs from Venezuela into Haiti, as well as the exportation of drugs to the United States and The Bahamas.

OFAC also has information that Fourcand uses his own aircraft to transport drugs through southern Haiti, said the statement.