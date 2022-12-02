Positive COVID-19 cases in UK surpass 1M, official figures show

Positive COVID-19 cases across the UK have surpassed 1 million, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.

The ONS figures show that the total testing positive for COVID-19 rose by 6% in the week running up to Nov. 1, a 6% increase from the previous week.

The increase is the first since the week leading up to Oct. 17.

The data has raised fears of a winter surge.

The ONS data showed cases rising in England, declining in Wales, and with the trends in Scotland and Northern Ireland still uncertain.



