Spanish minister says has Covid after NATO meeting

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who took part in a NATO meeting in Romania earlier this week, said Thursday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I feel fine, with mild symptoms. I continue to work, taking precautions," Albares wrote in a tweet.

Albares was in Bucharest on Tuesday and Wednesday for a gathering of NATO foreign ministers.

He stopped off in Lodz, Poland on Wednesday for a dinner for officials from member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

A two-day OSCE meeting got underway in the Polish city on Thursday. Albares arrived back in Spain early on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.