Russia is ready to listen if anyone wants Ukraine talks, US, NATO participants in Ukraine: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to listen if anyone wanted to hold talks on Ukraine.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in the 10th month of the war, said Ukrainian allegations that Russia wanted talks in order to win time to regroup and rebuild its armed forces were absurd.

He said Russia would also be willing to return to talks with the West if it changed its mind about the merit of discussing security proposals which Moscow floated in December.

US, NATO 'PARTICIPANTS'

Lavrov added that the United States and NATO were participants in the Ukraine war because of the support they were providing to Kyiv.

Lavrov told the news conference that Washington and the Atlantic alliance were involved in the war because they were supplying arms to Ukraine and providing it with military training on their territory.

He defended Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which Kyiv and the West say are a war crime aimed at inflicting suffering on civilians - by cutting off heating, light and power.

"We disable energy facilities (in Ukraine) that allow you (the West) to pump lethal weapons into Ukraine to kill Russians," Lavrov said.

"So don't say that the U.S. and NATO are not participants in this war - you are directly participating. Including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel - you train the (Ukrainian) military on your territory."

Lavrov added that the United States had created an "existential" threat to Russia from Ukraine.

He said Russia had never walked away from contacts with the United States but that it had not heard any "substantive ideas" from its U.S. counterparts.

'UN-CHRISTIAN'

Lavrov also called recent comments on Ukraine by Pope Francis "un-Christian" and hard to understand.

Francis, in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America, spoke about what he called the cruelty of Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryati and so on. Certainly, the one who invades is the Russian state. This is very clear," said Francis.

Lavrov said such statements were un-Christian and incomprehensible.

"He divided two peoples from the Russian Federation into a category from which you can expect cruelty," he said.

WAR CRIMES TRIBUNAL

Lavrov also condemned the European Union's calls to hold a war crimes tribunal over Russia's actions in Ukraine, saying any kind of a body would be illegitimate and unacceptable to Moscow.

European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU would try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

"As for attempts to establish some kind of tribunal: they will have no legitimacy, will not be accepted by us and we will condemn them," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing call with reporters on Thursday.

The West and Ukraine have alleged multiple counts of Russian war crimes during the nine-month war, including in the town of Bucha which Russian forces occupied for a month following the Feb. 24 invasion and departed in late March after a failed offensive on the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for the war.

Russia denies targeting civilians or having committed other war crimes, and has accused Ukraine's forces of breaching international law and the Geneva Conventions during the conduct of what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

OIL PRICE CAP

Lavrov, speaking on the price cap plan of the European Union, said that Moscow was not interested in the level of the proposed European Union and G7 cap on Russian oil prices since Russia would agree deals with buyers directly.

Lavrov repeated Russia's position that Moscow would not supply oil to countries that backed such a price cap.