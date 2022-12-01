Polish premier extends heightened nationwide alarm through February

Poland's second-highest alert level BRAVO and the third alert level CHARLIE-CRP will stay in force nationwide until the end of next February, the government announced on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed new orders regarding the extension of the second level of alert (BRAVO) throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland and towards Polish energy infrastructure located outside its borders, as well as the third level of CRP alert (CHARLIE-CRP) throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland," according to a statement posted on the website of the Interior and Administration Ministry.

It added: "This level is introduced in the event of an event confirming the probable target of a terrorist attack in cyberspace or obtaining credible information about a planned event."

The BRAVO alert is of a preventive nature and was introduced in connection with geopolitical tensions near Poland, primarily connected to the war in neighboring Ukraine, as well as the possibility of hybrid attacks by Russia and Belarus aimed at Poland and other European Union countries.

The CRP alert level is introduced in order to counteract threats in cyberspace. CHARLIE-CRP is the third of four alert levels in this category.

The orders entered into force on Thursday and are set to remain in force until Feb. 28.

The alert level regarding threats in cyberspace was first raised from ALFA-CRP to CHARLIE-CRP in February.