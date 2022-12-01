Death toll rises to 11 on Italian island in wake of weekend storm

The death toll following last weekend's storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has risen to 11, authorities said.



Three of the four last missing inhabitants of the Italian Mediterranean island were found on Thursday, according to the Civil Defence.



Two of the bodies found were that of a 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, whose three children died in the storm that hit in the early hours of Saturday and whose bodies had already been found.



The third victim whose body was found was a 31-year-old man whose partner also died.



In the afternoon, the emergency services discovered a dead woman, fire brigade spokesperson Luca Cari confirmed on the Rainews24 channel.



Authorities assumed that the woman's body was that of one of two women still sought after the storm.



Nello Musumeci, the Minister for Civil Protection, reported in Parliament that, in addition to the dead and missing, five people were injured, one of them seriously. He added that 290 people had to leave their homes and were accommodated in hotels, among other places.



A total of around 900 buildings were affected when violent storms hit the island in the Gulf of Naples, causing violent landslides. During inspections, experts have so far classified 45 buildings as damaged to such an extent that they can no longer be entered.



According to Musumeci, 56 other houses are also at risk. In the next few days, the remaining 950 houses in the affected area will be inspected by the fire brigade.



Meanwhile, Italy continues to debate what to do with houses that were built without permission. Often these are located in areas classified as dangerous, like on Ischia.





