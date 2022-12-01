Azerbaijani defense minister, Pakistan’s naval chief discuss ways to bolster ties

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Pakistan's naval chief Adm. Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday met in the Azerbaijani capital Baku and discussed ways to bolster bilateral relations and strengthen the partnership.

"The Minister noted that there is traditional friendship and mutual trust between our peoples, as well as Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and strategic partnership are developing," an Azerbaijani Defense Ministry statement said.

The statement said that Niazi, for his part, stressed "the importance of such meetings and mutual ties in strengthening relations between the countries."

The significance of developing bilateral and trilateral joint military cooperation "with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye" was also underlined during the meeting, according to the statement.

"At the end of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest," it said.