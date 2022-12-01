At least two dead, 30 missing after landslide hits Brazil highway

At last 30 people are missing after a landslide came down on a motorway in southern Brazil, the regional government of the state of Paraná said late on Wednesday.



Six people have been rescued alive since the landslide on Monday, but fire fighters have also recovered two bodies, regional officials said in a statement on Twitter.



On Monday, mud tumbled down on the BR-376 motorway near Guaratuba following heavy rain and buried 16 vehicles.



"We have no way of determining the exact number of victims, as there could have been between one and five people in each vehicle," said fire brigade chief Manoel Vasco. "That's why we are assuming between 30 and 50 people are missing."



Teams from the fire brigade, civil defence and the motorway operator took part in the search. Rescue forces also used thermal imaging cameras to find those trapped.



Meanwhile, ongoing rain could lead to further landslides and hamper rescue efforts.