Air raid warning issued over all Ukraine - Ukrainian officials

Air raid alerts were issued across all of Ukraine on Thursday following warnings by Ukrainian officials that Russia was preparing a new wave of missile and drone strikes.

"An overall air raid alert is in place in Ukraine. Go to shelters," country's border service wrote on Telegram messaging app.

Governors of Ukraine's administrative divisions took to Telegram to urge residents to move to bomb shelters.

In Kyiv, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko and the military administration warned residents of the impending Russian strikes on the city, while the regional administration declared the alarm for the surrounding region.

No warnings were reported in the Crimea region, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Air raid alerts sound in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to missile and drone strikes that have targeted the country's civilian and energy infrastructure.