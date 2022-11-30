Ukraine urges NATO allies to act faster on aid

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba urged NATO members on Tuesday to act faster on delivering military and non-military aid to tackle the war with Russia.

Kuleba's remarks came during a two-day NATO foreign ministers' conference in the Romanian capital of Bucharest that began Tuesday.

He said weapons provided by NATO helped Ukraine back a significant part of the land taken by Russia.

"We have proven that we can beat Russia. Decisions about weapons and weapons production in Western countries and their deliveries should be faster,'' he said.

Kuleba also emphasized the importance of materials needed to repair the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russia's attacks.

"We need an air defense system. We need Iris, Hawk, Patriot systems and converters. We can make our own energy grid work again if we have converters and generators. Thus, we can provide the people with decent living conditions that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is trying to prevent. Air defense -- if we have a system, we can defend our infrastructure against Russia's next missile attacks,'' said Kuleba.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said allies will assist Ukraine as it repairs its energy infrastructure and protects its people from missile attacks.