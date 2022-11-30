Ukraine says Russia is preparing new attacks during 'missile pause'

After heavy attacks in recent weeks, the Russian military is taking a "missile pause," say Ukrainian armed forces, adding that Moscow is using this to prepare further, large-scale attacks.



Vadim Skibizki, a representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, said that the Russian military is checking which targets should be attacked, and evaluating the impact of previous attacks.



In addition, new missiles are being prepared for deployment, Skibizki said. "This takes time." Since Russia has used up a large part of its combat-ready missiles, projectiles built during the Soviet era are being taken out of storage and refurbished, he said. Many of these old weapons either failed to reach their targets or exploded as they approached, he said.



However, Russia is also using some modern missiles from its strategic reserve. "We can tell from the fragments and debris that the missiles were built this year," Skibizki said. "That means they go straight from the assembly line to the field."



Even though production numbers are down significantly compared to the pre-war period, Russia is still building enough cruise missiles and weapons to be used against Ukraine, bypassing sanctions, he said.

