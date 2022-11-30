Türkiye calls on NATO allies, particuılarly US, to end support for terror groups in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged on Wednesday the NATO allies, particularly the US, to end support to terror groups in Syria.

Asked about Türkiye's expectations from NATO allies on its anti-terror efforts, Çavuşoğlu said: "The support of some allies, particularly the US, for terror groups in Syria is crystal clear. Thus, we reiterate the need to end these kinds of support."

Türkiye has long protested US support for the terrorist group YPG/PKK in northern Syria, along Türkiye's borders, with the US saying it allies with the group to fight Daesh/ISIS. Turkish authorities say it makes no sense to use one terrorist group to fight another.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its terrorist branch in Syria.

NORDIC NATO BID

Çavuşoğlu also said that Türkiye recognizes steps taken by Sweden and Finland for NATO membership, adding Türkiye needs more to be convinced.

"At yesterday's meeting, we welcomed the steps taken (towards membership) and the determination of the new Swedish government, which is more determined than the previous one," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a press conference following a NATO foreign ministers meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

After Sweden and Finland announced their NATO bids in May, Turkish officials voiced concerns over the countries' tolerance and even support for terrorist groups. At a trilateral meeting in June, the three countries signed a memorandum under which the Nordic countries pledge to address Türkiye's concerns.

Saying that Türkiye has yet to see any concrete steps from Sweden on the extradition of criminals, freezing of terror assets, and ending terrorist activities in the country, Çavuşoğlu cited legislation in this regard but stressed they want to see the laws "implemented."

"Separately from NATO accession bids, we're aware that the new government is more sincere in fight against terrorism," he added, referring to Sweden's government that took power in October.

UKRAINE

On the war in Ukraine, Çavuşoğlu said his country continues its humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its people and vowed to continue efforts for confidence-building measures.

"Our greatest goal is to keep diplomatic channels open. We are explaining and showing the necessity of maintaining diplomacy even when the war continues," he said.