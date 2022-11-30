Spanish police say blast in Ukraine embassy in Madrid injures one

Spanish police said on Wednesday that a blast in Ukraine embassy in Madrid injured one employee who was handling a letter.

"National police have opened an investigation which includes the participation of forensic police," the source said, without giving further details.

The staff member suffered light injuries went to hospital under his own steam, police added.

Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was not immediately reachable.

The area surrounding the embassy has been cordoned off, state broadcaster TVE reported.