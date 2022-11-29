Zelenskyy, global fundraising envoys discuss Ukraine support measures

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform on Tuesday to discuss further measures to support Ukraine.

"Together with the ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform Andriy Shevchenko, Oleksandr Usyk, Scott Kelly, Elina Svitolina, Liev Schreiber and Timothy Snyder, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak discussed further steps to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

He said fundraising efforts are now focusing particularly on procuring generators for hospitals, where staff have been "forced to operate with the aid of flashlights" due to massive power cuts caused by Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"We must preserve the unity of the world in supporting Ukraine to get through this difficult period. And I am 100% sure that we will prevail. I am grateful to the ambassadors of UNITED24 for everything they do for Ukraine and Ukrainians," he said.

Energy infrastructure in multiple regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, has been battered in a continuing Russian onslaught.

Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo, as a response, announced emergency shutdowns in all regions, and declared on Tuesday that the country is facing a 30% energy capacity deficit.



