No casualties as Ukrainian city hit by four Russian missiles

Four Russian missiles struck the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro early on Tuesday, according to regional officials.



The production facilities of a "private company" have been severely damaged in the attack, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram without providing further details.



A fire broke out as a result of the missile strikes but has since been extinguished, Reznichenko said, adding that there were no casualties or injured.



The town of Nikopol on the Dnipro river further south was also shelled, according to the governor.



The attacks came as Ukraine was still reeling from intense Russian shelling across the country last week, predominantly targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of using "this winter, the cold, against the people," referring to Russia's military and its attacks on critical infrastructure in recent weeks.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday called for more aid and donations for Ukraine in light of the damage to its energy infrastructure.



"Millions of Ukrainians are now facing a winter of great hardship, darkness and cold," Steinmeier said at BER Airport before his departure for Skopje.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, and Moscow has since declared four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine to be part of Russian territory; the overall battle lines have changed little in recent weeks.