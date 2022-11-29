Baerbock: Russia striking energy facilities 'rupture of civilization'

Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are "a brutal rupture of civilization", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.



The attacks are "the most brutal breach of international law that one could have ever imagined," Baerbock said.



"When infrastructure is deliberately bombed, then you wilfully accept that children, the elderly, that families should freeze to death, die from thirst and hunger," she added.



Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to break the backbone of Ukrainian society, Baerbock said, vowing continued support.









































