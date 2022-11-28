UKRAINES PRESIDENT SAYS RUSSIA PREPARING NEW STRIKES

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the members of Dutch parliament via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 31, 2022. (File Photo)

Russia is preparing new missile strikes, Ukraine's president said Sunday, adding they "know this for a fact."

In a video message on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia will not stop "unfortunately" as long as they have missiles.

"The coming week could be as hard as the one that has passed. Our defense forces are preparing. The whole state is preparing," he added.

Saying they have worked out all the scenarios, including with their partners, Zelenskyy called on the nation to pay attention to air alerts during the week.

"The situation at the front remains very difficult. And most of all in the Donetsk region, as in previous weeks," he said, adding that "Russia uses cold against people."

Reiterating that they will do everything to hold Russia accountable over its war on Ukraine, Zelenskyy underlined that there will be "new important steps" in the coming week in this regard. He did not provide further details.