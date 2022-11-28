Austrian rail network grinds to halt as workers go on strike

A strike in Austria brought all rail traffic in the country to a standstill on Monday, also prompting train cancellations in neighbouring Germany.



The one-day warning strike by railway workers also affected all international rail connections with Austria.



German operator Deutsche Bahn announced that night trains to and from the Alpine country would be affected until Tuesday.



Inflation has risen to 11% in Austria, and railway workers are demanding wage increases of 12% on average to compensate for their losses.



After employers' representatives offered only 8.4% on Sunday, the negotiations were suspended without a new date for talks.



In anticipation of the strike, state-owned rail company ÖBB last week called for no train journeys to be planned for Monday.



According to ÖBB, around 8,000 passenger and goods trains travel within Austria every day. About one million passengers use the rail system each day.



