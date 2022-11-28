Australia lowers terrorism threat level to 'possible' after 8 years

Australia's domestic intelligence agency ASIO has lowered the terrorism threat level to "possible" for the first time since 2014, the agency's director general said on Monday.



In remarks delivered in Canberra, ASIO boss Mike Burgess said that decision was taken "after careful consideration and consultation."



Burgess said that when the extremist militia Daesh "formed its caliphate in the Middle East, significant numbers of Australians were seduced by slick propaganda and false narratives, and that led ASIO to raise the terrorism threat level to probable," adding that the 2014 decision was "tragically justified."



Burgess said that, since 2014, there have been 11 terrorist attacks on Australian soil and 21 "significant plots" were "detected and disrupted."



However, "no attacks or major disruptions" took place this year.



Minister of Home Affairs Clare O'Neil added that 153 people were charged "as a result of 79 counter-terrorism related operations" in the period.



Burgess stressed that lowering the threat level "does not mean the threat is extinguished. Far from it. 'Possible' does not mean 'negligible.'"



"While Australia remains a potential terrorist target, there are fewer extremists with the intention to conduct an attack onshore than there were when we raised the threat level in 2014," he continued.



O'Neil cautioned about "new trends emerging in the fight in terrorism," including "the rise of extreme nationalism and right-wing terror" as well as "the increasing speed with which people are becoming radicalised and then moving to violence."



The minister said that the trends show "there has been an evolution in our terrorism threat... where there are fewer people of concern" but also "quite a different presentation where the type of attack that we might need to be preparing for."



