Three bodies in Prague park - police suspect murder-suicide

Prague police suspect a double murder and then a suicide could lie behind the discovery of three bodies in a park on the northern outskirts of the Czech capital.



No details on the sex or age of the victims were provided as investigations proceeded on Sunday. Autopsies are to be conducted during the coming week.



After the bodies were found by passers-by, police said on Saturday evening that they suspected a criminal motive.



The local mayor, Jiri Vintiska, posted on Facebook that there was no danger to the public. A police spokesman told the CTK news agency that none of the deceased had been reported missing.



