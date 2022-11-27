Rescue work continues on Italian island of Ischia: 11 still missing

Italian rescue workers continued their search on Sunday for 11 people still missing after a violent storm hit the island of Ischia off the city of Naples, media reports said.



The prefecture in Naples said on Saturday evening that one woman had died and put the number of injured at 13 evening.



The prefecture scheduled a crisis meeting for Sunday morning, and the national government in Rome said ministers would also hold a meeting to declare an emergency in the Naples region, so that national funds could be released.



High winds and rain continued to hamper rescue work by the fire services, police and civil protection units. Rescue workers evacuated around 130 people from their homes.



A violent storm hit the island at the north end of the Gulf of Naples with a population of just over 60,000 early on Saturday. The coastal towns of Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno in the north were particularly badly affected.



Mudslides damaged houses where some of the missing people are believed to be located. Vehicles were swept out to sea.



The region is seen as susceptible to landslides, and allegations were being made on Sunday that too little had been done in the recent past to guard against events of this kind.