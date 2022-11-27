London stabbings of two teens a mile apart are 'linked,' say police

Police said on Sunday that the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked.



One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.



As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed they are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the area.



Detective superintendent Richard McDonagh, speaking at the scene of one of the incidents, told reporters: "Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked.



"I can assure everybody affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims and families."



He added: "Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a dark-coloured SUV or 4X4 type with distinctive silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days prior to the murders.



"We have already heard from a number of witnesses and I'm grateful to them."



The Metropolitan Police were called out at around 5:10 pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations. Both youths were pronounced dead and a murder investigation has been launched.



