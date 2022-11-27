Kherson military governor accuses Russia of terrorism, targeting civilians

Russian forces have shelled the southern Ukrainian Kherson region more than 50 times this weekend, the local military governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Sunday.



Via his Telegram channel, Yanushevych accused Russia of terrorism and of targeting civilians, reporting that one person had died and two had been injured in the shelling.



He said towns along the north-western bank of the Dnipro River had been targeted. The information could not be independently confirmed.



Much of the city of Kherson remains without electrical power as the authorities battle to get the grid operational again. While one hospital again has power, just 5% of the population has been connected.