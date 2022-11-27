'Epiphany' may dispel Russophobia in European Parliament, says Kremlin

A future "epiphany" in the West about Russia may dispel the current negative views about the country, the Kremlin said on Sunday, days after Russia was named a "state sponsor of terrorism" by the European Parliament.

"Emotions are such a changeable thing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with broadcaster Rossiya-1. "Today, they (European Parliament) are Russophobic, tomorrow there will be more. And then, maybe, an epiphany will come."

Peskov said Moscow did not "take to heart" the European Parliament's decision, adding that the legislative body was an organization that "bases its work on emotions," and on "an emotional approach."

"Of course, it is not a secret for us that, in recent years, the European Parliament has not had much love for us. In response, we did not have much desire to take into account what is happening there," Peskov noted.

He further indicated that the decision's nature was not legally binding and that it should be treated as such.

The official also said that attempts to "disintegrate" the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization military alliance would continue but that the organization "remains in demand and has demonstrated its effectiveness."

On Wednesday, during a Strasbourg plenary session, members of the European Parliament voted in favor of the resolution to add Russia to its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The resolution highlighted that the " deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law amount to acts of terror and constitute war crimes," a statement by the European Parliament said.

It also called on the EU to "further isolate Russia internationally, including when it comes to Russia's membership of international organizations and bodies such as the United Nations Security Council."

Ukraine welcomed the move, while it was met in Moscow with criticism.



