Electricity restored to almost all of Kyiv as energy consumption curbs take affect

Electricity has been restored to almost all of Kyiv four days after a devastating attack its infrastructure, the military administration in the Ukrainian capital reported.



By Sunday morning, most electricity, water, heating, and mobile phone services were up and running, it said on its Telegram channel. Final work was continuing on the electricity grid, but high demand could lead to local outages, the military authorities said.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who has come in for criticism from President Volodymyr Zelensky for being slow to restore services, told the Sunday edition of Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper that work was proceeding at "record pace."

CURBS

Ukraine on Sunday also introduced countrywide curbs on energy consumption as it continues to grapple with extensive damage to its infrastructure amid the war with Russia.

"In all regions of Ukraine, there is a regime of restriction of electricity consumption," the country's national energy operator Ukrenergo said in a statement, adding that as of 11.00 a.m. (0900GMT), the power deficit in the country's energy system was at 20%.

Ukrenergo further noted that the schemes and schedules of the outages were planned and applied by the regional systems in place.

The statement comes amid the deployment of "Points of Invincibility" across the country to provide basic services during power outages inflicted by Russian strikes, according to a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky early on Thursday.

In the past week, Russian strikes have hit infrastructure in multiple regions, including the capital Kyiv.

In response to the attacks, Ukrenergo announced emergency shutdowns in all regions "to protect power grids from additional technological accidents and support the operation of the power system."

Zelensky also said late on Friday that repair work on energy infrastructure facilities damaged by Russian attacks earlier this week would be a key task.

In an address to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow was launching strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as well as other infrastructure, to prevent their use in supplying Ukraine with weapons, "primarily of Western origin."

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Russia was carrying out strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been the target of Russian airstrikes since the start of the war in February, stepped up after an explosion damaged the key Kerch Bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.