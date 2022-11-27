5 killed, 4 injured during Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region

At least 5 people were killed and four others injured during Russian strikes in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

"On November 26, the Russians killed five civilians in Donetsk region: Three in Ridkodub, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Bakhmut. Four more people in the region were injured," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram early Sunday.

Kyrylenko further said that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of those affected by the strikes in the districts of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation," has entered its ninth month.

As of Monday, civilian casualties from the ongoing war in Ukraine have reached 16,784, including 6,595 killed and 10,189 injured, according to the UN figures.